The first teaser for the 30 Rock reunion special has been released – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The original cast members, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer, will reunite for a one-off scripted episode next week.

In the teaser clip, Fey’s Liz Lemon is seen accosting a maskless man on the streets of New York. “We’re in an open-air system,” he argues, provoking Lemon to rip off her mask to reveal another one beneath it featuring a print of a screaming mouth.

Advertisement

“Boom, another successful interaction with a man!” she declares as the man runs away. Watch the teaser below now.

The show will be aired as part of NBC’s hour-long, advert-free Upfront TV broadcast, which takes place on Thursday (July 16) at 8pm EST (1am BST).

The presentation would usually preview new shows coming to the network for advertisers and members of the press, but is taking a different format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other unannounced shows will return as part of the special, according to reports.

Meanwhile, four episodes of 30 Rock were pulled from streaming services last month at the request of Fey because of their use of blackface.

Advertisement

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said in a statement.

“I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologise for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”