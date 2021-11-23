HBO has confirmed the release date for Euphoria season two in a new teaser trailer.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, the critically acclaimed HBO series stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug addict who emerges from rehab struggling to make sense of the world. This starts to change with the arrival of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

The first season, released back in 2019, was followed by two specials. The first, Trouble Don’t Last Always aired in December last year, while Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob was released shortly afterwards in January 2021.

Advertisement

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Rue says in the new trailer. “But as you get older, you begin to realise nothing is and everyone you love can drift away.”

The trailer also features previous cast members Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat) and Mauda Apatow (Lexi). Musician Dominic Fike will be a newcomer in the second season.

Speaking about the second season earlier this year, Zendaya said: “It’s a difficult season. It’s going to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though.

“It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”

Advertisement

Zendaya made history in 2020 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress In A Drama Series for her performance in the show.

Euphoria season two will be released January 9 on HBO Max in the US. Episodes will be released in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from January 10.