Watch the trailer for season two of ‘Bump’

Stan original Bump will return for a second season next month, with all episodes available to stream on the platform come December 26.

The first season of the Australian show premiered in January of this year. It introduced the story of high schooler Oly (Nathalie Morris), whose life changes abruptly when she unexpectedly falls pregnant. The show was created by Kelsey Munro along with Claudia Karvan, who stars as Oly’s mum Angie.

Just two weeks after Bump‘s first season premiered, it was revealed that Stan had renewed the show for a second season after it broke viewing records for the streaming platform. Morris and Karvan (who is also co-producing) return for the second season, along with co-stars Carlos Sanson Jnr and Angus Sampson.

Watch the first trailer for Bump‘s season second – soundtracked by Alex the Astronaut‘s latest single, ‘Growing Up’ – below:

“Bump Season 2 begins with Oly and Santi in a new place of hope and uncertainty. They’ve had a baby, fallen in love, kind of moved in together and back out; now they might even get to know each other. Oly will be caught between her big dreams and her very small, rather high-maintenance and yet adorable reality,” reads the official synopsis for the show’s second season.

“Santi will find his unexpected fatherhood is taking him back to losing his mother as a child. He’ll learn on the job about good decisions and bad ones, and the kind of father he really wants to be.

“A newly free Angie will be torn between her feelings for Matias and her promise to Oly. Dom will get another shot, and Bowie comes home. Rosa will struggle between family and freedom and attempt to come to terms with Matias’ betrayal.”

In August, Stan announced that a third season of the series had also been ordered, with production set to begin in 2022.