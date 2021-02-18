Watch the first trailer for Kate Winslet’s new HBO series ‘Mare Of Easttown’

The first trailer for Kate Winslet’s new HBO series, Mare Of Easttown, has been released – you can watch it below.

The Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe-winner, who stars and executive produces the limited series, plays Mare Sheehan, a detective living in the titular Pennsylvania town who’s tasked with investigating a local murder under trying personal circumstances.

A synopsis of the show reads: “Mare Of Easttown is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.”

The seven-part series, which premieres on HBO on April 18, will be directed by Craig Zobel, known for last year’s The Hunt and several key episodes of The Leftovers, and executive produced by Brad Inglesby. The latter will also write the script.

Mare Of Easttown also stars Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Angourie Rice (Black Mirror), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce), Cailee Spaeny (Devs), David Denman (Outcast), John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk), Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds), James McArdle (Ammonite), Sosie Bacon (Here and Now), Joe Tippett (Rise), and Neal Huff (The Wire).

Watch the trailer for Mare Of Easttown below:

At the CTAM Winter 2021 Press Tour panel on Mare Of Easttown, Winslet said she found it challenging to perfect the distinctive Delaware County accent.

“It was up there with the hardest accents I’ve ever done, in the top three for sure,” Winslet said. “It’s one of only two dialects in my life that made me throw things — that and the dialogue that they made me do in the movie about Steve Jobs.”

She also said she spent several months working with local Pennsylvania police departments, including those in the real county of Easttown, PA, just outside of Philadelphia.

“We wanted to capture what it really means to be a detective in that town,” she said. “If anything felt fake or phoney, we’d ask [the consultants] to tell us.”

Meanwhile, Winslet has spoken out about how having intimacy coordinators on set could have helped her when filming “awkward” sex scenes.