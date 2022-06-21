Watch the ‘Frasier’ reboot reimagined as a horror film

The upcoming Frasier reboot has received a fan-made trailer, reimagining the revival as a twisted horror film.

Released by an account named MP Misc on YouTube, the short trailer features the majority of the original cast members, including Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney, Dan Butler, Bebe Neuwirth and Edward Hibbert.

The trailer brings together unrelated clips from the cast’s more recent projects and repaints the upcoming reboot as a dark murder-thriller, with Frasier seemingly threatening his own brother Niles. You can watch it below.

John Mahoney, who passed away in 2018, features in the trailer by way of an edited polaroid photograph.

Grammer, who stars as the titular Dr. Frasier Crane, confirmed in February last year that the hit sitcom would be getting a revival on Paramount+.

In a statement, he said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added: “Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added in a statement.

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli [both writers and executive producers on the show] and Kelsey.

“We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

While it has not been officially confirmed, Grammer previously stated that they intend to bring most of the original cast back for the reboot, including Pierce as Niles, Leeves as Daphne and Gilpin as Roz.

Frasier originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, after being created as a spin-off of Cheers. A release date for the reboot has not yet been confirmed.