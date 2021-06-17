New footage has emerged of the Friends cast performing the sitcom’s famous theme tune in Friends: The Reunion.

The clip, which you can view below, featured as part of the full Late Late Show segment with James Corden but never made the final cut in the show’s recent comeback on HBO Max in May.

The scene begins with Corden driving the cast between studios on a golf cart before he asks: “We’re all in a car together. I was wondering, if it was OK with you, if we could listen to some music?”.

Advertisement

He then plays out The Rembrandts’ ‘I’ll Be There For You’.

It comes after it was recently revealed that a Friends-themed cruise was confirmed to set sail from May 2022.

Fana World Travel, a New Jersey and Singapore-based travel agency, is planning to host the fan-powered sea voyage.

“While the makers were planning Friends: The Reunion, we at FANA World Travel were planning a cruise for all you fans out there,” the agency announced in a recent Facebook post.

Fans who book the Friends cruise will experience a dress up party, trivia games and a cooking demonstration, according to company’s website.

Advertisement

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the homepage promises.

The Friends-themed voyage will take place on the Celebrity Equinox, a 19-deck and 1,041-foot long ship that’s owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises. Bookings are limited to 500 “die-hard fans” out of the ship’s 2,850-passenger capacity. The first cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale in Florida from May 15, 2022.

The cruise is not affiliated with Warner Bros., which owns the rights to Friends, and no cast members will be appearing

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW TV in the UK and HBO Max in the US.