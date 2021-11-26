Gong Yoo explores the moon in first teaser for Netflix’s ‘The Silent Sea’

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its forthcoming Gong Yoo-led sci-fi K-drama series The Silent Sea.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the crew’s mission at the abandoned Balhae Lunar Research Station on the Moon. “It’s like any other mission. We just have to do as we’re told,” Gong Yoo says in the clip.

It’s then followed by shots of Gong Yoo and his crew searching the abandoned station, before astro-biologist Song Ji-an (played by Bae Doo-na of Sense8) looks through a window as high-tension scenes of the crew’s mission flash by. “What in the world happened here?” she asks.

Advertisement

Set in a distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, Han Yoon-jae (played by Gong Yoo) leads a space exploration team to secure a sample from the abandoned space station located on the moon, which may well hold the key to the survival of the planet.

Meanwhile, Bae’s Song Ji-an is an astro-biologist who aims to uncover the truth behind the accident that had led to the abandonment of the space station on the moon. Additionally, MBLAQ’s Lee Joon stars as Captain Ryu Tae-sook, the engineer of the team who volunteers to join their dangerous mission.

The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide this Christmas Eve (December 24). Notably, Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae is also set to star as a supporting character in the series.

First announced by Netflix last September alongside its cast, The Silent Sea will be executive produced by Jung Woo-sung, who is best known for his acting roles in films such as A Moment To Remember and Steel Rain.

Advertisement

The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang Yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility. Choi has also returned to direct the Netflix adaptation, which was co-written by award-winning screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo.