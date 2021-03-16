It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenny and Kaitlin Olson have appeared in the new Imagine Dragons music video for ‘Follow You’ – check it out below.

The actors and real-life couple – who play Mac and Dee in the hit sitcom alongside Danny DeVito, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton – feature in the video starring as themselves.

In the video, Olson has prepared a surprise private birthday concert for McElhenny featuring his favourite band, before revealing she had in fact booked her own favourite band, Imagine Dragons.

Check out the full music video here:

McElhenny created It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and is also an executive producer and star on the show, alongside Olson.

He also created Mythic Quest, which will release its second season on Apple TV+ in May.

‘Follow You’ was released by Imagine Dragons on March 12, and was written by vocalist and frontman Dan Reynolds after re-marrying his wife after a seven-month separation dating back several years.

“I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic,” Reynolds said in a statement on his social media channels. “One where love isn’t perfect, but it endures.”

The band previously released ‘Cutthroat’ last Friday (March 12), marking the first new music from Imagine Dragons since their 2018 album ‘Origins’.

Last year, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was renewed for four more seasons through to season 18, and will see the series break its own record and become the longest-running live action comedy of all time.