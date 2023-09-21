Watch Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac lip-sync to a Will Smith song

Jada Pinkett Smith has unearthed a video of her and Tupac Shakur lip-syncing to a song by Will Smith in the late ’80s.

Pinkett Smith, an actress and talk show host, is married to actor and musician Smith. She was close friends with late rapper Shakur at high school in Baltimore, and was filmed doing the cover several years before she met Smith on the set of The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.

The TV star published a brief excerpt from her upcoming memoir Worthy on Instagram, in which she wrote about the moment when she, Shakur and Smith collided.

She included the clip of herself and Shakur dancing to ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’, the 1988 Grammy-winning hit that Smith wrote as one-half of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” Pinkett Smith wrote in her post. “Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.”

The actress added that the video became a “tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together”.

“Pac and I lip syncing ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Pinkett Smith later shared the full video on Instagram. “Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand,” she captioned the second post.

Pinkett Smith and Shakur, the latter of whom was killed at the age of 25 in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting, attended the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland as teenagers.

The pair become firm friends, with their relationship explored in the 2017 biopic All Eyez On Me (Demetrius Shipp Jr. portrayed Shakur; Kat Graham played Pinkett Smith).

Pinkett Smith told Howard Stern in 2015 that she “never in my life met a person like Pac”, adding that the star had “so much charisma”.

Her book, Worthy, is released on October 17.

