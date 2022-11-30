Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above.

The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.

“I actually felt really insecure about this,” Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, recently said in a Netflix behind-the-scenes video. “I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

Advertisement

On Twitter, Ortega later paid tribute to artists she said inspired her work: “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

Some eagle-eyed fans have since noticed that her choreography included a subtle tribute to the original 1960s series.

“You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done,” one person tweeted while sharing the corresponding moment from the original series.

Another person spotted that Ortega also mimicked the original moves of her character in the same 1960s scene. You can take a look below.

Apparently someone in the thread posted how she threw in a move from old Wednesday toohttps://t.co/l9nQ3t3i1R — NoMadLasS (@NoMadLasS) November 26, 2022

Elsewhere, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar recently revealed that Netflix wanted to cut a character-defining line from the series .

Advertisement

The line in question comes when Wednesday’s roommate Enid (Emma Meyers) encourages her to “take a stab at being social”, to which Wednesday responds: “I do like stabbing.”

In the end, the line remained in the series. “That’s the whole point of the character,” Millar said. “To lose that or dilute that is a betrayal of the character.”