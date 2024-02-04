Watch Jennifer Lopez bring out Latto and REDMAN for her ‘SNL’ performance

Jennifer Lopez has brought out Latto and REDMAN for her Saturday Night Live performance – watch the moment below.

In January it was announced Lopez was to be the musical guest of last night’s (February 3) episode on the long-running late-night sketch show. Lopez starred alongside main host Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms).

Last night, the singer unveiled her performance of ‘Can’t Get Enough’, the lead single from her upcoming album – and unveiled a special surprise. Latto first took to the stage to deliver her remixed verse next to JLo; in a twist, REDMAN also appeared to rap his own verse. Watch the moment below:

Lopez recently announced her plans to release her new record ‘This Is Me… Now’, which will be her first album in over a decade. In an interview with Zane Lowe, she told him the music felt like “authentic rhythms and melodies and more than anything, a feeling in the music, and I think that’s what a lot of people who heard the album in its early days were feeling.” The album is scheduled for release on February 16.

The singer will also feature in an accompanying film of the same name. It’s been teased to be “an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love.”

In other news, Lopez has been announced to produce the new Bob The Builder film. The film, set to star Anthony Ramos, will follow Bob as he travels to Puerto Rico, “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”