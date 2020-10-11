Watch Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden transform into fly on Mike Pence’s head in ‘SNL’ sketch

Jim Carrey suited up as Joe Biden once again for last night’s (October 10) Saturday Night Live cold open – but this time he added a hint of Jeff Goldblum.

In front of a limited live audience, Carrey revisited his comedy performance of the Democratic presidential nominee in a spoof that saw him crash the recent vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

Taking place last week (October 8), the debate saw the two candidates discussing the impact of the pandemic on the country – and their differing plans for the future.

The SNL parody – which saw Maya Rudolph play Harris and Beck Bennett play Pence – touched on a lot of the same topics as the actual debate, including Rudolf quoting the now-viral quote from Harris, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

The debate also attracted attention after a fly landed on Pence’s head and remained there uninterrupted for almost two minutes before he eventually noticed it.

During last night’s SNL cold open, Carrey appeared as Biden before transforming into the fly that landed on Pence’s head. Referencing the 1980s sci-fi movie The Fly, Carrey’s Biden slowly morphed into a fly-Jeff Goldblum hybrid (who starred in the 1986 film).

After Kate McKinnon, who portrayed moderator Susan Page, tried to alert the vice president to the fly, Carrey’s Biden was soon joined by cast member Kenan Thompson, who appeared as a fly but shared he was Herman Cain reincarnated.

You can watch the sketch in full below:

Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson has explained why Jim Carrey took over the role of Joe Biden from him on Saturday Night Live.

Discussing his relationship with the role, which was also played by Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney in Season 45, Harrelson told NME last month why he has moved on from it for now.

“I was approached two or three times but I couldn’t do it so I don’t know, maybe Lorne has moved on which would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up,” he said.

“Because I don’t know, I wasn’t always going to be there, but I’d be open to doing it again of course. It’s so fun.”