Watch Larry David shoot down cryptocurrency in Super Bowl commerical

Larry David appeared in a cryptocurrency advert at the Super Bowl last night (February 13).

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star is seen playing historical versions of himself who express disbelief in iconic human achievements (such as the invention of the wheel, or the lightbulb) in the commercial.

Towards the end of the ad, which you can watch below, David is told that crypto brand FTX is an easy way to get into cryptocurrency, prompting him to respond: “Eh, I don’t think so, and I’m never wrong about this stuff! Never!” The ad then tells viewers: “Don’t Be Like Larry.”

Advertisement

Despite the comic shooting down crypto in the ad, some fans were disappointed that he appeared in the commercial.

“Larry David being in a crypto commercial is the single most devastating thing to ever happen to me please give me space to process,” one wrote.

Another added: “The Larry David Super Bowl commercial was disappointing and, to be honest, inappropriate.”

the Larry David Super Bowl commercial was disappointing and, to be honest, inappropriate pic.twitter.com/bWE3d1musD — Rob (@robrousseau) February 14, 2022

Larry David being in a crypto commercial is the single most devastating thing to ever happen to me please give me space to process. — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) February 14, 2022

seeing Larry David in a commercial then finding out what it’s for pic.twitter.com/YaE8zgEM9I — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 14, 2022

Advertisement

Larry David Makes a funny commercial, but it's for crypto. pic.twitter.com/hf2834yYed — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Matt Damon was recently mocked for appearing in a recent cryptocurrency advert, most notably in an episode of South Park, which saw Cartman shooting down the actor, who compared being a crypto investor to an array of milestones in human achievement in the advert before signing off by saying: “Fortune favours the brave.”

After his class loses its privilege to wear PJs on the school’s pyjamas day, Cartman says: “What does Matt Damon say in the Bitcoin commercial? ‘Fortune favours the brave!’”

Clyde then responds with: “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money.” Cartman counters: “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

Meanwhile, Presidents Of The United States Of America recently responded to David poking fun at them on Curb Your Enthusiasm with frontman Chris Ballew taking to social media, reposting the clip from the episode on his Instagram account and writing: “I am complete now that I have received Larry David’s scorn.”.