Watch Meryl Streep in ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 3 teaser trailer

A first teaser trailer for season three of Only Murders In The Building has arrived, featuring new cast member Meryl Streep.

In January, it was confirmed that Streep would join Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in the third season of the Hulu/Disney+ true crime and comedy series, which was renewed for a third run last year.

Martin, Gomez and Short star as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Mabel and Oliver in the show, which returned for a second season last summer. The final scene of season two introduced Paul Rudd as a new character called Ben Glen.

In the first teaser advert for the new season, Streep’s character makes her bow. You can watch it below.

Last year, Steve Martin expressed his disappointment after his Only Murders In The Building co-star Gomez was snubbed at the Emmys.

The murder mystery Hulu series earned 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, with Martin and Martin Short receiving leading acting nods. However, despite making up the show’s trio of leads, Gomez was omitted from the list.

While Martin was pleased to see the show receive recognition, he was “dismayed” by the lack of an acting nomination for Gomez, who he described as “crucial” part of the show.

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin told Variety. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show.

“She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”

A firm release date for season three of Only Murders In The Building has yet to be confirmed.