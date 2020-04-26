Watch Miley Cyrus cover Pink Floyd by her campfire for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miley Cyrus has taken on Pink Floyd‘s 1975 classic ‘Wish You Were Here’ for a performance on Saturday Night Live‘s latest ‘At Home’ episode.

The singer performed from beside a campfire bathed in dramatic red lighting and was introduced by Brad Pitt. You can watch her performance below.

Pitt also appeared in a sketch as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the USA’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent member of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force.

Elsewhere in the episode, Pete Davidson teamed up with Adam Sandler for a song entitled ‘Stuck In The House’.

Last night’s show was the second ‘At Home’ edition of the longstanding American sketch show, with the first featuring Coldplay‘s Chris Martin covering ‘Shelter From The Storm’ by Bob Dylan.

Hosted by Tom Hanks in his first public appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis, the first episode also saw Davidson performing two more satirical musical numbers, ‘Drake Song’ and ‘Andre 2000’.

Last month, meanwhile, Cyrus launched a new online talk show ‘Bright Minded’ to keep fans entertained during lockdown, and used it to discuss her relationship with Christianity.

Speaking with Haley Bieber, her guest on the show, Cyrus said that she had left the church after seeing gay friends sent to conversion therapy.

Pink Floyd, meanwhile, are regularly uploading full live performances from across their lengthy career to YouTube. They began with 1994’s legendary show ‘Pulse’, which appeared online on April 17.