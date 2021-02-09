Watch Millie Bobby Brown lip-sync to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘Deja Vu’

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has taken on a Beyoncé and Jay-Z classic, lip-syncing to ‘Deja Vu’ in her bedroom – watch below.

It follows Brown sharing a choreographed routine to the singer’s hit ‘Love On Top’ last summer.

“yes, i know i came in too early on the “jay” multiple times and im still practicing,” she captioned the video, which sees her taking on the 2006 track, giving it the full hairbrush treatment.

“also, get a hot glue gun and cotton balls and you’ve got clouds. peace out.”

Watch the performance below.

In other news, Millie Bobby Brown said she almost quit acting after being rejected for a role on Game of Thrones.

“I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone,” Brown said during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Falllon.

“Like, this industry is just full of rejection, 24/7. You get far more nos – a lot of nos – before you get a yes. I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a ‘no’ for that. Then that’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult,’ because I guess I really wanted that role.”

As well as season 4 of Stranger Things, Brown is also set to star in an upcoming sci-fi film from Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers.

The Electric State is based on Simon Stalenhag’s illustrated novel of the same name, and Brown is set to star as a teenage girl in an alternate future universe who is sent a robot by her missing brother, before the pair set out to find the brother.