Watch a new clip from Netflix’s ‘Money Heist: Joint Economic Area’

A new clip from the second part of Money Heist: Joint Economic Area has been shared at Netflix’s TUDUM preview event.

Today (September 24), the streaming platform is sharing first looks at some of its upcoming programmes around the world, kicking off with a section dedicated to its Korean slate.

TUDUM Korea began with an exclusive new clip from part two of the remake of Money Heist. It was introduced by Lee Hyun-woo, who plays Rio in the series, and shows a fatal face-off between former comrades.

“The Joint Task Force tightens its grip as the genius heist team unravels its plan,” reads the official YouTube description. Watch the new clip above now.

Upon its release in June, the first part of Money Heist: Joint Economic Area was the most-watched non-English Netflix series on the platform. It logged 33.7million hours viewed in its first week, and was also the third most-watched series globally, following Stranger Things season four and The Umbrella Academy season three.

A release date for part two has yet to be confirmed, although it is expected to arrive at some point in 2022. A full trailer has also yet to be unveiled.

Earlier this year, screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) described working on the adaptation of the original Spanish series as “destiny”. “I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust, and harmony between North and South Korea,” he said.

“A situation where thieves from North and South Korea join forces, and police from north and south join hands to stop their way adds a Korean lens into the original IP.”