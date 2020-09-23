Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are starring in new paranormal comedy series Truth Seekers – watch its first trailer below.

The show is set to come to Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

A synopsis of the show reads: “Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

“However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.”

Alongside Pegg and Frost, the new eight-part series features Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma.

On the collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Frost said: “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance.

“Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Earlier this year, Simon Pegg spoke to NME about how the coronavirus lockdown, and how his classic film Shaun Of The Dead has become synonymous with trying to cope in times of crisis.

“Generally, in times of adversity – Brexit, ‘The Best from the East’ – whatever apocalyptic situation it is – that meme of us will always pop up,” Pegg said.

“This situation now is of course much more comparable with people being told to stay at home, to shut their doors and stay safe. It’s hard to be glib in this terrible situation but it’s an odd testament to the film’s longevity that it’s still relevant.”

Truth Seekers will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.