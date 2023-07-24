Watch the opening to ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’

Adult Swim has released the opening theme sequence for Rick and Morty: The Anime – check it out below.

Originally announced in May last year, the 10-episode series is directed by Takashi Sano (Tower Of God), who previously helmed two anime shorts based on the show, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

The first footage from the series debuted during the Rick and Morty 10th anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 21), where the full opening theme was shown.

Advertisement

Speaking at the end of the footage, Sano described his ambitions for the series. “What I’ve tried to accomplish in these 10 episodes is to take all my favourite parts of watching Rick and Morty, compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist,” he said.

“I’d like you to enjoy Rick and Morty’s adventures as they’re whisked through time and space, tangled up in all sorts of chaos. And after all 10 episodes, I think you’ll find yourself in a peculiar state of mind. And that state, I believe, best reflects the feelings I get watching Rick and Morty.”

A release date for Rick and Morty: The Anime is yet to be announced.

Elsewhere at the panel, Rick and Morty executive producer Steven Levy confirmed they were “closing in on the end of our process of the recast” after co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was dropped from the show in January over domestic violence charges. The charges against Roiland were later dismissed in March.

“I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season seven,” Levy said during the panel (via Variety). “Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

Advertisement

When asked by a fan if the new actors would change the character’s voices, Levy replied: “It’s sound-alikes. The characters are the same characters. No change.”

Rick and Morty season seven is expected to debut later this year.