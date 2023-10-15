Watch Pete Davidson’s no-holds-barred ‘SNL’ ‘Barbie’ spoof ‘I’m Just Pete’

Pete Davidson sang in a Barbie spoof sketch on Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere addressing the comedian’s recent controversies – watch the clip below.

The SNL alumni returned to Studio 8H to host the first episode of the show’s 49th season last night (October 14). Davidson appeared in a spoof remake of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie movie (a scene which was nearly cut from the original film).

Singing morosely from a plastic-pink Barbie dreamhouse littered with bongs and drinks, Davidson began by referencing the lukewarm reception to his new show Bupkis: “No one cares about the work I do,” he crooned. “I made a show with Joe Pesci, too / And no one streamed it but my mom”

Davidson also joked about his feud with Kanye West. “People online still call me Skete / Because of a guy whose name I can’t say legally” he sang, as a photo of the rapper flashed momentarily.

There were also lyrics that nodded to Davidson’s rehab stints, his “Big Dick Energy”, purchasing a boat whilst stoned with fellow cast member Colin Jost, and his tumultuous romances (“my dating life is not discreet”, he admitted).

The sketch concluded with the comedian in a hot-pink car with cast member Chloe Fineman as they crashed into the dreamhouse. That referenced his car crash with Chase Sui Wonders earlier this March, for which he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and an 18-month diversion programme.

Davidson announced his retirement from SNL last year, having performed on the show for seven years. To say goodbye, Eminem appeared in one of the comedian’s final sketches, jokingly criticising Davidson’s impersonation of him. Davidson had impersonated the Detroit rapper a total of three times throughout his tenure at SNL, including a ‘Stan’ parody that also featured the rapper.

Since leaving SNL, Davidson has acted in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.