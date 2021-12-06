Watch Ridley Scott’s ‘Raised by Wolves’ season two trailer

The trailer for the second season of Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves has just been released – check it out below.

The HBO Max sci-fi epic is set to return in February 2022, with the House of Gucci filmmaker on board as an executive producer.

An official synopsis for the second season reads: “In season two of Raised by Wolves, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone.

Advertisement

“But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

Watch the new trailer here:

Raised by Wolves stars Ethan Hazzard, Niamh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Jordan Loughran, Feix Jamieson and Winta McGrath. Scott directed the first two episodes of the first season and remains on board as an executive producer now.

In a five-star review of season one, NME wrote: “Having aired in America to widespread acclaim back in September, Raised by Wolves has already been commissioned for a second series. No complaints here – it’s one of 2020’s most unmissable TV experiences.”

Advertisement

The second season of Raised by Wolves will air on HBO Max on February 3, 2022. The UK release date is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates as they come in.