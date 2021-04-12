Watch Snoop Dogg in the new trailer for season 2 of ‘Mythic Quest’

The new season two trailer for Mythic Quest has been released and it features Snoop Dogg – you can watch it below.

The series, released on Apple TV+, was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The second season will premiere on May 7 exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. A further seven episodes will premiere weekly every Friday thereafter.

A further standalone episode of the show from season one, ‘Everlight’, will be aired this week (April 16) also on Apple TV+.

The new trailer reveals that Snoop Dogg will guest in season two, as will comedian, actor and Drunk History creator Derek Waters.

You can watch the trailer here:

A synopsis of the show from Apple TV+ read: “Mythic Quest follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time.

“Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction.

“Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

“The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.”

NME spoke to McElhenney last May about his new show and suggestd that the respected but behind-doors status of video games developers lends itself to a solid comic premise. “Exactly. There’s something silly about that but there’s also something truthful about it,” McElhenney responded.

“You’ve got these virtual worlds where people from all over the globe are coming to commune and play and experience that world. But it’s still a world that was built by other human beings and so why not explore that? And we do that by showing you the world through the lens of this one particular narcissist – my character, Ian – who believes he’s Zeus.”