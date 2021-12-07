Steve Martin has jokingly offered his acting services to Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

The actor recently met the US president at the Kennedy Center Honors, where SNL boss Lorne Michaels was honoured for his career.

Biden poked fun at Michaels calling him “Mr. Wiseguy” and acknowledging how seven different comedians had played the politician on the show over the years.

The president mentioned Martin in his address, who was a past Kennedy Center Honoree. He asked the actor to stand while talking about him, to which he replied: “Do you want me to play you?”

Biden responded: “Steve, I’m afraid you understand me too well.”

Check out the video here:

Joe Biden has been played by seven different actors since his SNL debut in 1991, including John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat, Kevin Nealon and recently-joined cast member James Austin Johnson.

Donald Trump was consistently played by Alec Baldwin on the show, while Maya Rudolph portrayed Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris.

In other Saturday Night Live news, Billie Eilish is set to perform double duty on this weekend’s show (December 11) as both host and musical guest.

Eilish will be the first person to act as both host and musical guest in the same SNL episode since Nick Jonas did it back in February. Other notable artists who have performed double duty include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more.