Watch the Bondi Hipsters return in the trailer for ‘Dom and Adrian: 2020’

A trailer for Dom and Adrian: 2020, the new comedy special from the creators of Bondi Hipsters, has been released.

The new story sees creators Nick Boshier and Christiaan Van Vuuren reprise their titular roles in a mockumentary about how the characters weathered the events of 2020.

The trailer shows Dom and Adrian struggle to get their career as USBJs (USB DJs) off the ground as bush doofs are cancelled due to the bushfires, then due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Dom also appears to dabble in some of the widely-debunked conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic, blaming George Soros, 5G and Bill Gates, as well as starting an ill-advised OnlyFans account. Overall, it looks like the same mix of social satire and surreal comedy the pair are known for – watch the trailer below.

Dom and Adrian were last seen in the second season of Soul Mates, back in 2016. The new special will premiere exclusively on Stan on December 13.

The special was announced back in August, alongside a new Stan original film directed by Van Vuuren, and written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella and Timothy Walker.

Van Vuuren recently went viral on Twitter for a parody song farewelling US President Donald Trump after his recent electoral loss.

Bye bye Donny. pic.twitter.com/h58uLsmoau — Christiaan Van Vuuren (@ChristiaanVanV) November 9, 2020