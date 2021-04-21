Watch the epic trailer for season two of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple TV+ have shared a new trailer for season two of Ted Lasso.

The two minute clip, which you can watch below, sees the hapless football coach played by Jason Sudeikis return for a new season with AFC Richmond.

It also sees the return of his famous home made shortbread biscuits as his underdog team facing more uphill battles. The second season is due to drop on the streaming service on July 23.

Following a successful first season, Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor, and Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his role in the comedy series.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays the owner of AFC Richmond Rebecca Welton, also received a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress at the CCAs, and the series overall received the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series as well as the Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

The first season saw Lasso, a small-time Kansas American football coach, employed as a disastrous professional soccer coach in England as he struggled with his players and the game.

Juno Temple also returns for season 2 as Keeley Jones as does Brett Goldstein who plays veteran club captain Roy Kent.

New to the series is the team’s sports psychologist, played by Sarah Niles.

