Watch the first teaser trailer for ‘Succession’ season four

A teaser has been released for Succession season four – check out the trailer below.

After some footage debuted in an HBO supercut reel last week, the network has released a teaser which confirms the fourth season will premiere in spring 2023.

The trailer makes references to events in the season three finale, after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent Waystar Royco from merging with GoJo.

In the trailer, Tom is seen asking his wife Shiv (Sarah Snook): “You want to talk about what happened?”

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021, with filming having started in June this year.

A recent report stated that Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) and Sarah Snook have been shooting parts of the fourth season in Norway, with an episode set to see Matsson lure the Roy family to the Norwegian mountains.

Speaking to Variety, producer Scott Ferguson said: “We were really excited when Alexander came aboard – he’s a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted in [Matsson’s] part of the world.”

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “In this new season we may have wanted a little less ‘optics’ and ‘temperature’ and a little more mask-slipping. But, whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession’s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”