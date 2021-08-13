A full trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, has been released.

The third season of the American Crime Story anthology series stars Booksmart lead Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, who was infamously involved in an affair with US President Bill Clinton.

An unrecognisable Clive Owen appears as the former POTUS, while Murphy’s longstanding collaborator Sarah Paulson co-stars as civil servant Linda Tripp, who helped to expose the affair. The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton, and Lewinsky herself is attached to the season as a producer.

According to FX’s synopsis, Impeachment will chronicle “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.”

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season below.

Lewinsky initially voiced some concerns when the project was first being discussed.

“I was hesitant and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on,” she told Vanity Fair in 2019. “But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan [Murphy], I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalised in all of his brilliant work.”

The 10-episode season will premiere on FX in the US on September 7. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Murphy’s other anthology series American Horror Stories has set a release date for next month on Disney+.

The forthcoming anthology series, a spin-off from American Horror Story, will premiere on the streaming platform on September 8.

The new series, made up of seven episodes, will feature a different horror story in each episode set in the first season’s Murder House.

Series 10 of American Horror Story, Double Feature will subsequently air in October.