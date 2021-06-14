Watch the first trailer for season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

A second season of Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show has been confirmed for later this year – watch its first trailer below.

The show, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, debuted its first season on the new streaming service in 2019 and saw the pair as co-anchors of a TV news show.

The new 10-episode season will premiere from September 17 on the service, with new episodes dropping each Friday.

The new trailer sees the aftermath of Aniston and Witherspoon’s on-air whistleblowing moment from the end of the first season. Alex (Aniston) appears to break her on-screen partnership with Bradleys (Witherspoon) by leaving the show after the incident.

See the new trailer below.

A synopsis for season two of The Morning Show reads: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Also in the cast for the show are Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

New cast members for the second season include Greta Lee, who will play Stella Bak, “a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team,” Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, described as “a smart and charismatic YouTube star and Hasan Minhaj as new Morning Show team member Eric Nomani.

Also on board are Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, “the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board,” Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman, Valeria Golino as documentary maker Paola Lambruschini and Julianna Margulies as news anchor Laura Peterson.

Jennifer Aniston also recently appeared in the long-awaited Friends reunion, which NME called an “emotional finale [that] made sure to give long-time viewers what they wanted.”