A new trailer for Season 5 of Rick And Morty has arrived – you can watch it below.

The trailer, which is soundtracked by Vampire Weekend’s ‘Diane Young’, arrived yesterday (May 2) ahead of the new season five release next month.

It was preceded by another video which dropped just ahead of the official trailer on May 1 – a 17 minute 80’s-themed, video-game inspired short film called Rick And Morty In The Eternal Nightmare Machine. You can also watch this below.

The short film was directed by Paul Robertson and sees the characters transported to an alternate dimension complete with monsters and throwback Easter eggs to the long-running show.

Last month, Adult Swim shared a spoof trailer for a new kids’ version of Rick And Morty to celebrate April Fools Day.

The trailer for Rick And Morty Babies came alongside the (fake) news that the show’s network was rebranding as ‘Adult Swim Junior’.

After news of the rebranding spread, the network released what claimed to be the first episode of the new kid-centric version of the lauded show. In fact, Adult Swim repurposed ‘Total Rickall’, the fourth episode of the show’s second season, with children taking up the voice roles for all the characters.

The team behind Rick And Morty have a long history of teasing fans with April Fools jokes. Their most famous exploit came in 2017 when the show lobbied McDonalds for the return of the infamous Szechuan sauce, a short-lived promotional item released by the fast food giant in 1998 to coincide with the release of the Disney film Mulan, by filling its season 3 premiere with meta references to it.

Season five of Rick and Morty will air this June.

The Emmy-winning animated comedy returns to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in the US from June 20, with as-yet-unconfirmed UK air dates to follow the same month on E4.