Watch the opening scene of ‘Heartstopper’ season two

Netflix has shared the opening scene to season two of Heartstopper – check it out below.

The clip was revealed as part of Netflix’s ‘Returning Favourites’ week, with the streamer also sharing the episode titles for Heartstopper season two alongside some brief interviews with the cast.

The opening scene of Heartstopper season two sees Joe Locke (who plays Charlie Spring) and Kit Connor (Nick Nelson) sending each other text messages as they get ready for school, before being reunited. The scene is soundtracked by Maggie Rogers’ ‘Shatter’.

Check it out below:

The episode titles for Heartstopper season two are as follows:

Episode one – Out

Episode two – Family

Episode three – Promise

Episode four – Challenge

Episode five – Heat

Episode six – Truth/Dare

Episode seven – Sorry

Episode eight – Perfect

According to creator Alice Oseman, season two of Heartstopper is based on the third book in the Heartstopper series. “We had a good foundation, but there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff,” she told Netflix.

Connor went on to say that the new season “feels cool and fresh,” before adding that “[it’s] just a different vibe to season one”.

The synopsis for season two reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Oseman added that Heartstopper is about “exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better”.

Heartstopper season two is set for release August 3, 2023, while a third season has already been commissioned.