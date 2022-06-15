Watch the teaser for Nathan Fielder’s new series ‘The Rehearsal’

Nathan Fielder has shared a snippet of his new HBO show The Rehearsal on social media.

While his credits include The Disaster Artist, The Simpsons, Rick And Morty, and Bob’s Burgers, Fielder remains best known for Nathan For You, the Comedy Central show that sees him play a version of himself seeking to help out a variety of people and business.

Now the actor is set to write, direct and star in The Rehearsal, a new comedy series in which Fielder plays a character who gives people the opportunity to rehearse for the events of their own lives.

The brief clip, in which Fielder and an unidentified character are seen watching multiple monitors as a baby cries, was captioned “very soon” by Fielder on twitter – watch it below.

Fielder is also set to join Emma Stone in The Curse, which he co-created with Benny Safdie.

The La La Land star will star opposite Safdie, who directed Uncut Gems alongside his brother Josh Safdie. Josh will act as an executive producer alongside Fielder and Stone.

The Curse is a “genre-bending comedy” set to explore “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show,” according to Deadline.

Originally reported back in December 2020, the show is now expected to begin filming this month. The project also marks the Safdie brothers’ first foray into television after directing Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems earlier this year for A24.