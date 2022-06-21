Watch the teaser for season 2 of Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s comedy drama series Reservation Dogs is returning for a second season, with the first two episodes arriving in August – watch a new clip teasing the show’s return below.

Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor are all set to return for the show’s second season, which follows “four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it”. The show takes its name from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, and shares some plot similarities.

The second season rejoins the wannabe criminal gangs of teens after having disbanded, with Elora (Jacobs) having left for California with Jackie (Elva Guerra), the gang’s sworn enemy.

Other Reservation Dogs regulars returning to action include Sarah and Jennifer Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Jon Proudstar, and Dallas Goldtooth. Tamara Podemski will also join her sisters in a recurring role as Bear’s aunt.

Announcing the show back in 2020, Waititi said: “I am so proud to be a part of something that amplifies indigenous voices and especially proud to be making it with my brother Sterlin Harjo.”

The first two episodes of Reservation Dogs‘s new season will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 3, with further episodes arriving weekly after the premiere. The show’s first season is available to stream on Hulu now.

Waititi has also shared a new trailer for upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder, which the filmmaker and actor previously called the “craziest” movie he’s ever made.

“I’ve done some crazy shit in my life,” he said. “I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”