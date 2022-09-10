Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series

A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

The show serves as a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name and sees Warwick Davis reprise his role as sorcerer Willow Ufgood. It also stars Joanne Whalley as Sorscha and Ruby Cruz as Sorsha and Madmartigan’s daughter, Princess Kit.

Other cast members include Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk and Ralph Ineson. At the panel, it was confirmed that Christian Slater has also joined the cast.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save the world.”

Val Kilmer, who played Madmartigan in the original film, will not be reprising his role in the series.

Willow is scheduled to be released on Disney+ from November 30, 2022.