Watch the trailer for ‘Hacks’ season two

A trailer has been released for the second season of Hacks – you can watch it below.

Starring Jean Smart as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, the series follows her professional dynamic with young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

In the second season, Ava and Deborah will embark on a cross-country tour to test out their new material – although the reception in small venues isn’t what they expect.

A synopsis reads: “The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and her young, entitled writer Ava continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.”

New recurring guest stars for season two include Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, while Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa will also make appearances.

They’ll join returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Silbilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. The show won three Emmys last year, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Smart.

Hacks season two will premiere May 12 on HBO Max in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced, although the first season is available on Amazon Prime Video.

HBO has a busy slate ahead, with We Own This City from The Wire creator David Simon set to premiere later this month on April 25. It stars Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Josh Charles.