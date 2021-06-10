Watch the trailer for HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

A trailer for HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl revival has been released.

The show, which will air on July 8, follows the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s young elite.

The trailer is scored by Frank Ocean‘s ‘Super Rich Kids’, and shows the childhood friends welcome a new arrival, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), into the fold.

Although plot details have been kept light, HBO Max launched characters’ names and details on Instagram earlier this year.

The revival cast is largely made up of newcomers, although Kristen Bell will reprise her voice over role as the elusive Gossip Girl once more.

“Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” says Bell over the trailer before adding her notorious sign off. “XOXO, Gossip Girl.”

Whereas in the original show Gossip Girl existed as in website form, the reboot has assigned the mysterious narrator an anonymous Instagram account. Watch the trailer below.

An official synopsis for the series reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

The original Gossip Girl ran from 2007 to 2012. It launched the careers of many of its core cast, including Blake Lively and You star Penn Badgley.

The revival is again based on the book series from author Cecily von Ziegesar, in addition to being based on the previous show that was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.