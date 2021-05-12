Watch the trailer for the new Stephen King miniseries ‘Lisey’s Story’

Apple has released the first trailer for Lisey’s Story, a new miniseries written by Stephen King.

Set to arrive on June 4, the Apple TV+ miniseries is produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie). It follows Lisey Landon, a widow (played by Julianne Moore) who becomes entangled in a deadly series of events tied to the work of her late novelist husband (Clive Owen).

Watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

The series is an adaptation of King’s own novel of the same name, first released in 2006. The writer was enlisted as a screenwriter for all eight episodes. King had teased details about the show during a panel at this year’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“Lisey’s Story means a lot to me because it’s the one I love best,” he said, as reported by IndieWire. “It’s a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and also has a kick-ass villain in it. My idea is to be all the way in as much as possible… This is a passion project.”

Moore and Owen are joined by Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang. DeHaan plays an obsessive fan hellbent on obtaining Lisey’s husband’s unpublished manuscripts, while Allen and Leigh play her sisters who become crucial to the series’ plot.

Moore also shared the trailer on her Instagram page, adding that she hoped fans loved the clip “as much as I loved making this show!”

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moore attributed her interest in the show to King’s past work. “I was attracted to it because of Stephen, and also because it was something that was so personal to him,” Moore said. “One of the things that’s amazing about Stephen and his writing is that he’s able to explore human relationships but in a fantastical way.”

In other King-related news, Steven Spielberg and Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers announced in March that they were collaborating to adapt the writer’s The Talisman novel for Netflix.

Stranger Things executive producer and writer Curtis Gwinn is set to be the showrunner and writer for the series, with Matt and Ross Duffer executive producing alongside Spielberg. A release date and cast lineup for the adaptation have not yet been revealed.