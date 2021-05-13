Watch the trailer for new Stan original mystery series ‘Eden’

Stan’s latest local TV production Eden has shared its first official trailer.

Per a bio, the eight-part mystery follows prodigious 20 year-old Scout, played by Sophie Wilde, on a summer home in the titular beach community, after studying at Julliard in New York.

BeBe Bettencourt, recently seen in The Dry, plays her best friend Hedwig who appears to Scout to have undergone an uncanny change. Scout confesses romantic feelings for Hedwig on a night out, but in a drug haze Hedwig goes missing the next day.

The series then operates through flashbacks, revealing secrets about the inhabitants of Eden.

Watch the trailer below.

Eden will hit the streaming service on June 11, with all episodes at once.

The series was created by Vanessa Gazy, who also executively produced and co-wrote the program alongside Jess Brittain, Anya Beyersdorf, Clare Sladden and Penelope Chai.

It was first announced as part of a flurry of new local titles on Stan in August last year, including a brand new comedy special from the creators of Bondi Hipsters, Australian holiday film A Sunburnt Christmas and teen pregnancy comedy Bump (recently renewed for a second season). Eden is the last of these to be released.

Competing local streaming service Netflix has come under fire for its latest Australian content, reality TV show Byron Baes. Announced last month, the show has been met with protests from residents opposed to the program. Byron Shire Council’s Greens Deputy Mayor Sarah Ndiaye reportedly attended the protest, saying that idea was “vapid” and “tacky”, despite admitting Netflix had produced great content in the past.

“I think the community has come out so strongly because this is not who they are and this is not who they want to be portrayed as,” she told the ABC.