Watch the trailer for the second instalment of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’

Netflix has shared the trailer for the second instalment of the hit Korean series, The Glory.

Titled The Glory Part 2, the upcoming series is again based on a script by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, with actor Lee Do-hyun reprising his role as Joo Yeo-jung. The trailer – which arrives just a month after the first instalment was released on December 30 – sees returning star Song Hye-kyo narrate a letter as her character Moon Dong-eun, as images of cash-filled bags and flames flash on the screen.

Watch the trailer for The Glory Part 2 below.

The accompanying synopsis for The Glory Part 2 reads: “Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes”.

The second instalment of The Glory will premiere on Netflix on March 10.

The Glory is helmed by filmmaker Ahn Gil-ho, who previously worked on Memories Of The Alhambra and Record Of Youth. The first instalment of the Korean title ranked within the top 10 non-English global Netflix charts for three consecutive weeks upon its release. Speaking of The Glory Part 2 earlier this month, writer Eun-sook – who also penned Descendants Of The Sun – said it is “refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

The Glory Part 2 was among a swathe of Korean movies and dramas announced for Netflix’s 2023 slate earlier this month. Also included in the 30 titles set for release on the streaming service are highly-anticipated dramas Gyeongseong Creature and Black Knight, as well as a follow up season to 2020’s Sweet Home. Meanwhile, titles like Bloodhounds, Celebrity and Queenmaker are all due out in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-Netflix original K-dramas hitting the platform this year also include the ongoing Crash Course In Romance, Behind Your Touch, The Good Bad Mother, King The Land and Destined With You.