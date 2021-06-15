Watch the ‘Tuca and Bertie’ season 2 premiere on YouTube

The season two premiere of Tuca and Bertie is now available to watch on YouTube – scroll down for the link to the full episode.

Adult Swim posted the episode on their YouTube channel yesterday (June 14), which is entitled ‘Bird Mechanics’.

A description for the new episode reads: “Tuca and Bertie are both looking for their perfect match. Bertie needs to see the best therapist as quickly as possible, and Tuca finds a clever way to jump-start her dating life.”

Watch the season two premiere of Tuca and Bertie here:

Tuca and Bertie originally aired on Netflix in 2019, but was cancelled by the streaming giant after just one season.

Adult Swim, who also produces Rick and Morty, picked up the show last year for a 10-episode order in the US. At the time of writing, there is no UK-based broadcaster.

Elsewhere, Adult Swim recently announced the development of a shortform Rick and Morty spin-off called The Vindicators.

The Vindicators will follow Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as the titular superhero team, who first made their appearance in season three, episode four of Rick and Morty, ‘Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender’.

“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe said.