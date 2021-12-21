Watch trailer for new Bill Cosby docu-series ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’

Showtime has shared a new trailer for its upcoming Bill Cosby docu-series, We Need To Talk About Cosby – you can watch it below.

Directed by W. Kamau Bell, the upcoming four-part series, which was one of the most high-profile non-fiction titles announced for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, offers an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of the actor and comedian.

It will explore Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby.

The Cosby Show star has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women. In 2018, he was jailed for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. His conviction was overturned in June this year.

A synopsis for the forthcoming series reads: “Can you separate the art from the artist? Should you even try? While there are many people about whom we could ask those questions, none pose a tougher challenge than Bill Cosby.”

It will also feature archival footage and shed new light on Cosby’s cultural contributions and impact at the height of his disgrace. You can see a trailer below.

Executive producers on the series include Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma. King also serves as showrunner.

Bell, who grew up a huge fan of Cosby, unpacks how the star’s desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women.

“As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” said Bell. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him to be. I’m not sure he would want me to do this work, but Cliff Huxtable definitely would.”

Vinnie Malhotra, EVP, nonfiction programming, Showtime Networks, added: “Kamau has bravely ventured into a very complicated and nuanced area of the Bill Cosby story, which has yet to be explored in this depth. It’s an important and under-reported perspective on the legacy of one of history’s most iconic African American entertainers.”

We Need To Talk About Cosby will premiere on January 30, a week after its January 22 debut at Sundance.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.