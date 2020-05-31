‘Watchmen’ boss hopes another season will be made without him

The showrunner of the Watchmen limited series has spoken about his hopes for another incarnation of the HBO adaptation despite exiting the project after its first season.

Damon Lindelof, who oversaw production of the show’s nine episodes last year, said he doesn’t wish to make a second series but is happy for another person to step in.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Lindelof said: “It’s immensely flattering to be in a position where people want more,” he said, but added that “unless you’ve got the right idea, unless you’re compelled to do it, unless you’re compelled to say something new, I don’t think that you should do it just because you did it once successfully.”

Watchmen is a sequel to the 1987 DC Comics series creared by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The limited series, which is set 34 years after the comics, introduced new themes and characters and stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeremy Irons.

Lindelof cited the creators of the comic books in explaining his wish to leave his name against its 2019 series only. “They designed the original Watchmen to be those 12 issues. They didn’t really want to do any more”.

He added: “It took 30 years to kind of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it won’t take 30 more. I really do think that there should be more Watchmen and soon. I just don’t think that I should be the one doing it unless I’m like, ‘I know exactly how to do so.'”

Lindelof said that he would “facilitate and embrace” and “do everything in my power” to help those with the ideas and will to produce a future Watchmen series

“I hope there’s more Watchmen. I don’t think it should be me,” he added.

In NME’s review of the show’s finale last year, Christopher Hooton wrote: “There were a lot of loose ends to tie up in HBO’s Watchmen finale, but the show pulled it off with a satisfying finale that saw some long-running plot points finally addressed.”