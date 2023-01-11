Jenna Ortega wants Lady Gaga to be in ‘Wednesday’ season two

Jenna Ortega has said that she would “love” for Lady Gaga to be cast in the second season of Wednesday.

The actor said she’d love to see the chart-topping musician cast in a monstrous role in the next run of the gothic Netflix hit. Asked if she would like to see Gaga cast in the show –the A Star Is born actor outed herself as a fan of the show earlier this year — Ortega told Variety she’d “love that”.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega told a reporter on the red carpet ahead of the Golden Globes 2023.

Asked what character the chart-topping musician and actor could play, Ortega said: “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

The Wednesday Addams actor – who also confirmed that Netflix was getting “a writers room together” for season two – revealed that before she and Gaga both went viral on TikTok because of Wednesday, they shared a mutual connection.

She said: “You know what’s funny [with] Lady Gaga? A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser that used to work with her, and I’d just seen Lady Gaga in concert in Boston a couple of years before, and she’d made me a video saying, ‘Hey Jenna, I heard you’re a fan’.

“It was a really sweet video. I doubt she had any idea who I was back then, but to see her do [the Wednesday dance on TikTok] now, it’s one of those moments you acknowledge life changes really fast. It’s crazy.”

Wednesday has proved to be a smash-hit globally for Netflix. In fact, the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. One of Ortega’s story arcs in the series has had fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple.

And, as previously mentioned, the final episode launched a viral sensation dance. Something that Lady Gaga couldn’t resist hopping on board with.