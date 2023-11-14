‘Wednesday’ season two is changing its main shooting location

Production for season two of Wednesday is moving from shooting in Romania to Ireland.

Sources have told Deadline that The Addams Family offshoot series is slated to begin its main production in late April. It’s being moved from Romania due to logistical challenges.

Netflix‘s reigning most popular series, which is a coming-of-age horror comedy, stars Jenna Ortega in the title role. At this stage it’s not known how season two will move on thematically from the first one, which premiered in November 2022.

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, and executive producer/director Tim Burton, are the brains behind the series. Deadline notes that Gough and Millar have suggested that viewers might see more Addams family members and explore further Wednesday’s relationship with her mother.

Ortega, who is becoming a producer for season two, indicated on The Tonight Show… earlier this year that the show will favour horror themes instead of teen romance.

Wednesday remains at the top of of Netflix’s Top 10 list for its most popular English-language series, with 252million views.

Meanwhile, Ortega has revealed that she “can’t watch” herself on screen.

In a recent interview the actor said that she wouldn’t be able to move forward with her career if she spent too much time focusing on things she doesn’t like about a particular scene.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s December/January issue in recognition of her receiving the Breakthrough award at the Women of the Year Awards 2023, Ortega said: “I can’t watch my work, as I know I won’t be able to push forward and continue to grow as an actor if I cling on to certain things.”