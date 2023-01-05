‘Wednesday’ star Emma Myers reveals she’s a massive SEVENTEEN fan

Wednesday star Emma Myers has revealed she is a massive fan of K-Pop band SEVENTEEN.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Enid Sinclair actress opened up about her fondness for the group, while also explaining the reason for their name.

“There are thirteen of them,” she began, “and there are three different groups. You have hip-hop, performance and vocal. And then there’s one team. So 13, plus three, plus one is 17.”

Asked for her favourite song, she said: “I think everybody would like this song called ‘To you’. It’s really fun, it’s upbeat, it’s got a great story behind it.”

Myer previously spoke about her obsession with the band in a Teen Vogue interview, saying: “I don’t understand people who are sort of casual about something. When I get into something, that is my whole personality for a very long time.”

The South Korean group debuted on May 26, 2015 with ’17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US, and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard‘s ’10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.

In other Wednesday news, the show’s studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) was recently purchased by Amazon, building speculation that Netflix could lose the rights to the series.

A spin-off of The Addams Family franchise, Wednesday became an instant hit with Netflix viewers. In its first seven days, it racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide, dethroning Stranger Things season four as the platform’s most-viewed series in an opening week.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series follows Wednesday Addams’ life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. It’s there that she befriends Enid, her werewolf roommate played by Myers.

In a four-star review of season one, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”