Here’s when ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ starring Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook premieres

Netflix has announced the premiere date for its upcoming K-drama, Welcome to Samdal-ri, starring Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook.

Welcome to Samdal-ri will star Shin Hye-sun as a small-town girl named Cho Sam-dal, whose sole goal in life was to make it big and move to Seoul. Meanwhile, her childhood best friend Jo Young-pil (played by Ji Chang-wook) has always been content with staying in their hometown of Samdal.

The new trailer for Welcome to Samdal-ri opens with Cho Sam-dal reflecting on her life: “Back in my hometown, Jeju Island, there’s one thing they stress the most with new Haenyeos: ‘Don’t try to outdo yourself. Only stay under water as long as your breath allows.'”

Advertisement

A montage of scenes show Cho’s life in Seoul as a hot shot photographer, before a controversy suddenly takes that life away from her. “And when you can’t hold your breath anymore, come out of the water to catch your breath,” she adds.

It then cuts to Cho back in her hometown of Jeju Island, getting some sage advice from her childhood best friend Jo Young-pil: “So try to find yourself again. Not Cho Eun-hye, the photographer, but Cho Sam-dal.” Later, Cho slowly rediscovers her passion for photography as well as what appears to be a blossoming romance with Young-pil.

Welcome to Samdal-ri will premiere December 2 on Netflix. The K-drama will also air at 10:30pm KST every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC in South Korea.

Earlier this year, Ji Chang-wook appeared in the Disney+ original K-drama series, The Worst of Evil, which also starred Squid Game‘s Wi Ha-joon. In a mixed three-star review of the series, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj called it a “pretty one-dimensional undercover cop thriller”.

Meanwhile, Shin Hye-sun recently led the tvN series See You in My 19th Life, which is also available to stream on Netflix. NME said that the K-drama is a “heartwarming watch” despite “some tried tropes” in a recent review.