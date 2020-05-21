‘Westworld’ art director details Dolores Easter egg you definitely didn’t notice

Westworld supervising art director Jonathan Carlos has detailed a recurring Easter egg in the show’s recent third season.

Speaking to NME, Carlos revealed a deliberate obsession with diagonals in the new season, and its wider meaning for main character Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

Detailing specific instances in the third and fourth episodes of the new season, Carlos pointed out a series of interior design decisions that ran throughout the latest instalment of the HBO show, and how they connected to wider plot points and character development.

“One visual language that we used with Dolores early on was the use of diagonals in all the environments when you thought that she was circling her prey, almost like a spider web,” Carlos revealed to NME.

“This is very subtly seen with [Charlotte] Hale in the episode three art-deco hotel room,” he continued. “The archway that separates the bed area from the living room, in the relief there’s a diagonal fan that looks almost like a spider web.”

Carlos continued: “Similarly in episode four, when Caleb goes to the tailor shop, there are diagonals in all the mirrors and in the light fixtures.

“And this is a really conscious choice, when Caleb is deciding to become a different person by putting on this suit. He’s consciously agreeing to play a role and change who he is for Dolores.”

Looking ahead to season four of the show, which has been confirmed though has no release date yet, Carlos discussed what the creators would like to explore further.

“I don’t know if it’s possible, but I would love to do another park scene,” he said. “I don’t know what’s on the cards for season four. That’s the beauty of Westworld – things that seem impossible become possible. But there’s something so fun about the historical aspects of recreating an entire world, and you get to heighten it, because it’s a fantasy – it’s an amusement park.”

Several different ‘parks’ were featured in season three, from Warworld (based in WWII era Italy) to Shogunworld (a special area of Delos’ futuristic adventure land that focused on medieval Japan).

“You get to take the historical context as a foundation, and we do immense amounts of research, but it’s that 10% of flair that you get to add after the fact to heighten it for surrealism. You get to break the boundaries that a historical or period drama might confine you to respect. You get to do it unabashedly and without regret.”

He added that work on season four had begun, saying: “[Creators] Lisa [Joy] and Jonathan [Nolan] have an idea of the entire series arc, so I think right now we’re allowing them to relax a little bit after the immense amount of work they just finished, and the writers have been developing the ideas for season four. I’m interested and excited to see it.”

Reviewing season 3 of Westworld, NME called the show a “sprawling sci-fi epic” that “makes [a] bid for TV’s absent throne”.

A fourth season of the show has been confirmed, though no release date has yet been revealed.