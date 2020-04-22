‘Westworld’ has officially been renewed for season four

HBO’s hit sci-fi western Westworld will be returning for a fourth season next year, as revealed by a new teaser video.

The short clip was shared on Twitter by Sky Atlantic, who broadcast the show in the UK, with the caption ‘Season 4 confirmed!’

The show is currently midway through its third season, with its most recent episode ‘Decoherence’ airing earlier this week.

Speaking to NME this week, supervising locations manager Mandi Dillin said that the remaining episodes of season 3 will focus on LA’s dark “underworld”.

“If you’re an Angeleno or even if you don’t live in Los Angeles, you don’t really think of downtown LA very much,” Dillin said.

“You think of the beach, you think of Hollywood, so we’ve made downtown Los Angeles a character in season three, both on its own and when we start to combine the Los Angeles skyline with Singapore and our concept art so it becomes this composite metropolis of the future.”

The third season has also seen the inclusion of a subtle Game Of Thrones crossover moment.

In the appropriately titled ‘The Winter Line’, Bernard Lowe and Ashley Stubbs walk through the Delos facility as we discover a new medieval-themed park.

We then come across two technicians for the park, played by none other than Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

“We’re friendly with George R.R. Martin, and George had consistently since the first season said, ‘We’ve got to do a tie-in with Game of Thrones‘,” said Westworld showrunner Jonathan Nolan

“People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you’d occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would fucking freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show.”