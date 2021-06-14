‘Westworld’ season four adds ‘Prodigal Son’ star Aurora Perrineau

Aurora Perrineau is set to appear in the forthcoming new series of Westworld.

The actress, who starred in Fox series Prodigal Son, is to star in at least five episodes of season four. Details of her role are being kept under wraps.

Provided the news is correct, Perrineau will join the cast that includes Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood. Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro, among others.

Season three of the HBO dystopian sci-fi drama picked up three months after the events of the second season, with Wood’s Dolores having escaped Westworld with a few processing cores including that of Wright’s Bernard.

Dolores lives in a neo-Los Angeles in 2058 where she develops a relationship with Paul’s character Caleb and comes to learn how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world.

Elsewhere, Newton’s Maeve discovered another part of Delos park, which is based upon Fascist Italy during the Second World War.

In other news, Wright has opened up about his character Bernard’s confusing season three finale cliffhanger.

The latest season of the series aired last year, and ended with Wright’s host Bernard discovering that the key to the Sublime had been put in his mind by Dolores (Wood).

In a post-credits sequence, he appears to emerge from the Sublime in the motel room he had entered it in, this time covered in dust, leaving the ending somewhat ambiguous as to how far forward in time he has jumped.

Speaking to TheWrap’s Emmy magazine, Wright explained: “Bernard steps into The Sublime and at some point he steps out of it, it seems with a bit more information than he had previously. And perhaps with a bit more clarity than he’s previously enjoyed.

“Now, the question of when it is that he comes out, I think, is a very simple one. I think we find him emerging from The Sublime after the pandemic has passed,” he joked.

Westworld airs on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic/NOW TV in the UK. A premiere date for season four has not been confirmed but the series is expected to reach screens in 2022.