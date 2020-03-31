New ‘Westworld’ trailer teases the return of the Man in Black

The teaser for season 3 episode 4 of Westworld, entitled ‘The Mother of Exiles’ suggests the return of a major character from previous seasons.

The first three episodes unfolded without mention or appearance of Ed Harris’ character, The Man in Black, who now features in the trailer for the next episode and is diagnosed as “prisoner” of his “own sins”.

The Man in Black is a Westworld veteran, who had been visiting the park for over 30 years, and also turns out to be an older William – the younger version being played by Jimmi Simpson.

The teaser for ‘The Mother of Exiles’ sees Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) tell the Man in Black: “You still don’t even understand who you are.”

Watch the teaser here:

Episode 3 of the third season of Westworld focused on Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the park CEO who was killed at the end of season two.

The season opened with a close look at Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), the android hellbent on revenge, while episode 2 unfolded the development of park host Maeve.

NME’s Alex Flood reviewed season three, giving it four stars. He said of the first few episodes: “First impressions are strong. They’re simpler to understand, exciting in innovative new ways, and the modern locations are utterly breathtaking.”

Westworld was confirmed for a fourth season last summer, before the third batch of episodes had even aired.

The initial report billed the next season to air in 2021, but the exact date remains unclear.