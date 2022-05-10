‘Westworld’ shares season four trailer and release date

Westworld has released a trailer for its forthcoming fourth season alongside a release date.

The HBO sci-fi show is set to return this summer, having revealed a June 26 release date at the end of the trailer, which was released earlier than planned after being dug up by fans.

An unlisted video was shared on Reddit, which was then confirmed by HBO media relations director Chris Godefroy to be the first of many Easter Eggs for fans ahead of the new season.

Watch the trailer below:

Last year, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy promised “new worlds” to come in the fourth season of the show.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun,” she said.

Joy also confirmed that a cast member from her film Reminiscence will also show up in the new season “in a funny way”.

Production on the fourth season of Westworld was paused last summer due to a case of COVID on set.

While season three left many things up in the air for the return of certain characters, the new teaser shows Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris returning despite Wood and Harris’ character’s being killed off.

Wood told Variety that she wanted “to come back” to the show despite that season three finale. “I found out, I think, halfway through season three or towards the end,” she said of learning Dolores’ fate.